Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $173.61. 1,364,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,886. The firm has a market cap of $238.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.