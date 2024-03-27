Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.97. 987,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,145. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $172.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

