Courier Capital LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.57. 244,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,355. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.74 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

