Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,245,000 after buying an additional 710,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.15. 678,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.