Courier Capital LLC Has $917,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.63. 802,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

