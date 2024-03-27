Courier Capital LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,384,000 after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 101,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $23.87.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

