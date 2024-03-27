Courier Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.00. 130,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,565. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $438.00. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.