Courier Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 118,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 6,494,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

