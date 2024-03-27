Courier Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.14. 304,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $171.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.