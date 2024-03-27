Courier Capital LLC Acquires 191 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 77,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

