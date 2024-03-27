CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $95.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

