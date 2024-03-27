CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.57. 441,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

