Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Trimmed by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 625,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,138. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

