Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,255. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

