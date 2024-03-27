Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

DIS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,952,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,430,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

