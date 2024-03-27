Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.25. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

