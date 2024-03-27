Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.