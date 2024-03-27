Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Linde by 7.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.64. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $344.56 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.29.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

