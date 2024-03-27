Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

EOG opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.61 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

