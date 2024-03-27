Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

