Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,615 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $545.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $551.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

