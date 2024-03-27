Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $49.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.