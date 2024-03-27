Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $49.66.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
