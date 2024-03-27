Compound Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. Compound has a market capitalization of $616.64 million and $55.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $76.17 or 0.00111170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,460 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,397.16504405 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 77.94094111 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $61,219,799.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

