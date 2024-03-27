Comparing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuwellis and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.86 million 0.31 -$20.21 million ($13.46) -0.03 NeurAxis $2.68 million 6.46 -$4.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nuwellis and NeurAxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeurAxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -227.99% -218.79% -140.88% NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.