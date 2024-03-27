Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBU

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.