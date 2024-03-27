Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.