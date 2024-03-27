Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $247,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.28. 291,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,108. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $352.80 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $445.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

