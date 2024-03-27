Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. The stock had a trading volume of 187,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

