Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 472 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.85. 2,146,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,704. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

