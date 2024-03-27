Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. 10,034,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,495,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

