Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

CTSH stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

