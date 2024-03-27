Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s current price.

CGTX stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.67. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 508,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 686,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

