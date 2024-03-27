CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX traded up GBX 31.50 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219.50 ($2.77). The company had a trading volume of 4,231,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,585. The firm has a market cap of £614.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,487.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.13. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 221.50 ($2.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($380.16). In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($378.97). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($380.16). Insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

