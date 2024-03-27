Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.40

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 5287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

