ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 1,574.2% from the February 29th total of 88,400 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ClearOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Trading Up 4.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 521,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,089. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.