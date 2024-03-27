ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 1,574.2% from the February 29th total of 88,400 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ClearOne
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne
ClearOne Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 521,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,089. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.
ClearOne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
