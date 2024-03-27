ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

CACG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. 721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.77% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.