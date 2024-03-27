CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. 25,220,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,748,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,620 shares of company stock worth $16,496,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

