Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock's previous close.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. 152,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,037. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

