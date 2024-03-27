Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.62

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2470240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.