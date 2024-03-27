Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.80-15.00 EPS.
Cintas Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTAS opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $618.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.73. Cintas has a 1 year low of $436.54 and a 1 year high of $644.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Cintas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cintas
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- GameStop Stock Downtrend Is Intact: The End Game Draws Near
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.