Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.80-15.00 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $618.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.73. Cintas has a 1 year low of $436.54 and a 1 year high of $644.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.