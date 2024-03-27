Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.80-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57-9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.56 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTAS opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.73. Cintas has a 12-month low of $436.54 and a 12-month high of $644.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

