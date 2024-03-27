Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.800-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.80-15.00 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $62.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $696.00. 361,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.73. Cintas has a 52-week low of $436.54 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.