Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

CINF stock opened at $120.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $121.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

