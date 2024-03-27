ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $31.18. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 3,667 shares traded.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

