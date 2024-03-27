ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $31.18. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 3,667 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
