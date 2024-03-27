China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 6,325.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRHKY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 5,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,934. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

