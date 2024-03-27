China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.49

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 24409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.59.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

