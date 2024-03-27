China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.44. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,145 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

