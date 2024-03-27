Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

