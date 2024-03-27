Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $155.46. 1,306,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,697. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

