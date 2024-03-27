Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

